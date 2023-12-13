Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans Buys 2,674 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE SU opened at C$40.23 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The stock has a market cap of C$52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.289548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.18.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

