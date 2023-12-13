Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 228,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after acquiring an additional 336,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 39.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 333,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

