Stuart Lorimer Purchases 30 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £146.10 ($183.40).

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 487 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £545.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,623.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.60 ($7.10).

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.53) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.53) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

