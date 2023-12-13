Stuart Lorimer Purchases 30 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £146.10 ($183.40).
A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BAG opened at GBX 487 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £545.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,623.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.60 ($7.10).
A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
