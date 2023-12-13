Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 703,739 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 539,862 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,146.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $227,566,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

