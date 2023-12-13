Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 33,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of 487% compared to the average daily volume of 5,641 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.
Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7 %
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
