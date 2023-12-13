Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 69,009 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,009 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

