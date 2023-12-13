Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $564.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.78. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $564.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

