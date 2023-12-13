Stansberry Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

