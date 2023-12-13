Stansberry Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average of $143.01.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

