Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4,257.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 146.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.26. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

