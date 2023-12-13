Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $4,089,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $426.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

