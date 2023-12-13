Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 195,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

