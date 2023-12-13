Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $13,983,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

