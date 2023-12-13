Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

