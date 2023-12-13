SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 9.3% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $483.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

