SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $106.31 and a one year high of $132.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.