SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Increased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,494 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after acquiring an additional 849,214 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

