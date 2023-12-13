S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $426.92 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.