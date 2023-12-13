SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC decreased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.69.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

