Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 1,311 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86.

On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.

NYSE SNOW opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

