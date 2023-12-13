Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

