Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $85.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $512,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,579.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $512,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,579.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,127. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after buying an additional 103,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after buying an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SIG opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

