Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Rises By 667.0%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 667.0% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXFFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

DXF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

