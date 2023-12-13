Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Rises By 751.2%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 751.2% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:DFCO opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

