Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Decreases By 69.3%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Basf Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Basf
About Basf
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basf
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Construction activity suddenly booming, 3 stocks you can’t miss
Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.