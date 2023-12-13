Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Decreases By 69.3%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

