Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.6% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

