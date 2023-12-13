SFI Advisors LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $47.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

