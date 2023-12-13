SFI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

SFI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.