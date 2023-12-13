SFI Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.