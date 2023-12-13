SFI Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

SFI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

