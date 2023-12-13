SFI Advisors LLC Acquires 1,624 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

