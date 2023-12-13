SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Rohit Makharia Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SES AI Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $706.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $10,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.