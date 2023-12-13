ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 119,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $15,250,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $716.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $617.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.07. The company has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $717.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

