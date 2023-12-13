Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics N/A -1,155.47% -40.56% VBI Vaccines -1,403.15% -199.61% -58.20%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

87.9% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $127.24 million 0.98 -$250.16 million ($1.12) -0.86 VBI Vaccines $8.12 million 1.95 -$113.30 million ($11.68) -0.06

VBI Vaccines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VBI Vaccines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seres Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 VBI Vaccines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,332.58%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than VBI Vaccines.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats VBI Vaccines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state. The company's lead product candidate is SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Its product pipeline also includes SER-155, an investigational oral fermented microbiome therapeutic which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host disease in immunocompromised patients including patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 which is in Phase 2b and SER-301 that is in Phase 1b to treat ulcerative colitis. Further, it has license Agreement with NHSc Rx License GmbH for the therapeutic products based on the microbiome technology, which includes SER-109 product candidate, which is developed for the treatment of CDI and recurrent CDI; collaboration license agreement with Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (Nestlé) for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates for the treatment and management of CDI and inflammatory bowel disease including UC and Crohn's disease; research collaboration and option agreement with AstraZeneca Inc. for research and develop of microbiome in certain cancers and cancer immunotherapies, including research program for SER-401 targeting various cancers. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus. In addition, it develops coronavirus vaccine candidates that include VBI-2902, VBI-2901, and VBI-2905. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A.; and the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. It also has a collaboration with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

