SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) vs. Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Head-To-Head Review

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Lantern Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Lantern Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lantern Pharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantern Pharma N/A -30.01% -28.42% SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -805.32% -199.87%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lantern Pharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantern Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lantern Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.47%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Lantern Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lantern Pharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$14.26 million ($1.40) -2.71 SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.00 million 32.70 -$41.30 million ($1.54) -0.66

Lantern Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. Lantern Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SELLAS Life Sciences Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group beats Lantern Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma. In addition, it offers LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers or that harbor mutations in DNA repair pathways. Further, the company operates ADC program, an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. Additionally, the company's artificial intelligence platform RADR uses big data analytics and machine learning for combining molecular data. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. for the development and commercialization of GFH009, a highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

