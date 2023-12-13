Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens Sells 15,000 Shares

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,660 shares in the company, valued at $228,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Security National Financial Co. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $80.24 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Security National Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 503,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 112,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 94,836 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.