Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Head to Head Analysis

Seaport Global Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SGII) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seaport Global Acquisition II and Summit Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaport Global Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Materials $2.51 billion 1.77 $275.94 million $2.61 14.30

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Seaport Global Acquisition II.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Seaport Global Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Materials has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seaport Global Acquisition II and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaport Global Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Summit Materials 12.45% 9.07% 4.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and Summit Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaport Global Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Materials 1 4 8 0 2.54

Summit Materials has a consensus price target of $40.08, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Summit Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than Seaport Global Acquisition II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Seaport Global Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Seaport Global Acquisition II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Summit Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Seaport Global Acquisition II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

