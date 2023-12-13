Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP John Christopher Morris Sells 228 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP John Christopher Morris sold 228 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $18,374.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,357.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.