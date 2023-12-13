Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Clement A. Pelletier Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Clement A. Pelletier purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,800.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.94. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.34 and a 52 week high of C$21.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on Seabridge Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

