Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.