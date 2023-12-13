Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) vs. Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Head to Head Analysis

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) and Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ryerson and Safe & Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryerson 1.81% 10.85% 3.95% Safe & Green -85.63% -150.41% -59.09%

Volatility & Risk

Ryerson has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe & Green has a beta of -2.17, indicating that its stock price is 317% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

94.8% of Ryerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Safe & Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ryerson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Safe & Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ryerson and Safe & Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryerson $5.28 billion 0.19 $391.00 million $2.68 11.13 Safe & Green $24.40 million 0.32 -$8.32 million ($1.08) -0.44

Ryerson has higher revenue and earnings than Safe & Green. Safe & Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ryerson and Safe & Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Safe & Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryerson currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Ryerson’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ryerson is more favorable than Safe & Green.

Summary

Ryerson beats Safe & Green on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and HVAC. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction. It serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. The company was formerly known as SG Blocks, Inc. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

