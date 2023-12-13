RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Robert Keith Warner Sells 14,502 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Keith Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Robert Keith Warner sold 5,498 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $192,869.84.

RxSight Stock Up 7.1 %

RXST opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RxSight by 4,739.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at about $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

