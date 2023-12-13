Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Charles Wickers Sells 19,217 Shares

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,710.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Wickers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $192,752.00.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.40 and a beta of 1.99. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.10.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 42.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

