Reviewing TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -8,526.32% -38.84% -34.96% Yellow -1.65% -6.10% -3.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TuSimple and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yellow 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Yellow has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.54%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than TuSimple.

TuSimple has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $9.37 million 22.32 -$472.05 million ($1.58) -0.58 Yellow $4.85 billion 0.03 $21.80 million ($1.55) -1.96

Yellow has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yellow beats TuSimple on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. TuSimple Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

