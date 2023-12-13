Reviewing Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral AI and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI N/A N/A $11.04 million N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $170,000.00 229.35 -$10.00 million ($0.61) -2.67

Spectral AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.2% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectral AI and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI N/A -1.62% -48.97% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -788.98% -148.35% -113.96%

Risk & Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectral AI and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.97%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Spectral AI.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Spectral AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

