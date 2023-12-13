Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 266,266.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

