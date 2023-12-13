Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17,639.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 51.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $175,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,068,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,114,000 after buying an additional 60,521 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.59. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.36.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

