Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36,389.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

