Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 28,210 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9,403.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

