Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 13,960 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1,396.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $22,618,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 649,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $629.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $278.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.79 and a 200 day moving average of $555.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $629.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

